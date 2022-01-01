The latest sign of discord and deteriorating ties between the two countries comes amid a heated escalation over reports of a “mass grave” at a formerly held French military base at Gossi that was handed over to the Malian armed forces on April 19. According to Bamako, the bodies in the mass grave existed before the French handover.



France has denied the allegations and laid the blame on "Caucasians” suspected of belonging to the Russia-backed Wagner Group, which has been engaged recently by the Malian military government for security operations. Mali’s decision to involve the private military contractor while demanding European military forces withdraw from the country has raised serious concern for European countries.



French President Emmanuel Macron previously announced the pulling of his country’s troops, the closing of military bases and ending operation Barkhane amid growing local opposition and political mistrust following last year’s coup in Mali.