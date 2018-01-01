France drops plan for urban tolls amid fuel price protests

The French government has dropped plans that would have eased the introduction of urban tolls amid nationwide protests against rising fuel costs, the transport minister said on Monday.

Last month, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said a new law on mobility would allow cities to introduce congestion pricing in a bid to cut traffic jams and pollution.

But in the past two weeks, France has seen nationwide protests against rising fuel costs, with demonstrators clad in fluorescent jackets - dubbed "yellow vests" - blocking highways and setting up barricades, hoping to force the government to row back on new taxes on petrol and diesel.

The unrest came to a head in Paris on Saturday, when police clashed violently with thousands of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees, with more than 100 protesters detained.

Macron warns protest 'battle scenes' could hurt France's image French President Emmanuel Macron warned his cabinet ministers on Monday that the weekend's "battle scenes" involving anti-tax protesters in Paris could impact investor sentiment and that the government should respond, the government spokesman said.Police fired tear gas and water cannons at thousands of protesters who trashed restaurants and shopfronts and set wheelie bins ablaze on the elegant Champs Elysees on Saturday, the second consecutive weekend of demonstrations.

At a presentation of the draft mobility law following a cabinet meeting on Monday, Borne told reporters that it would not include urban tolls as had previously been proposed.

"The perception is that this measure would create new territorial divides, and hence it will not be part of the draft law," she said.

She added that the goverment's transport policy would focus on providing more alternatives for individual car ownership.

This will include improving railway connections to smaller cities, which have been left behind as France focuses on building high-speed TGV lines between its major cities, and on encouraging car sharing and cycling.

Over hundred detained in fuel price protests in FranceFrench police fire tear gas at fuel price protesters"The world is silent and does not see Paris"Erdoğan called for more coverage of the protests that have rocked France's Paris and left at least two people dead. Over 750 people, including 136 security guards, were injured and 693 people have been detained during the one-week demonstrations."During the Gezi events, international media was always covering Taksim. There are terror events in Paris at the moment, and international media is silent. The world is silent and does not see Paris. Why? Because they don't want them to be tainted but regardless of this, the world is watchingFrench police detained at least 100 people on Saturday in anti-government protests which sparked by rise in fuel prices in the country, according to security sources. The protests which turned violent as the security forces used tear gas to disperse the "yellow vests" in Paris' key points, especially on Champs-Elysees.The protesters named after the high-visibility jackets staged the nationwide protests last week. Over a thousand demonstrators also gathered in front of Elysee Palace calling for President Emmanuel Macron to resign.