France, Italy to buy nearly 700 Aster missiles

On Dec. 30, the two countries sent a contract to the Franco-Italian consortium Eurosam for the production of about 700 Aster missiles, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.





According to the contract, Italy and France will get the Aster 15, Aster 30B1, and the latest version Aster 30 B1NT missiles.



