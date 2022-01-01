France needs to raise €270B in debt to overcome deficit: Debt agency chief

France will need to raise a record €270 billion ($259 billion) in debt in financial markets in 2023 in order to overcome its deficit, the head of the country’s debt agency announced Monday, according to local media reports.



Cyril Rousseau, director general of Agence France Tresor, was speaking in a media briefing on the sidelines of the government’s budget presentation, Le Figaro news reported.



In 2021 and 2022, the state borrowed nearly €260 billion.



Public debt has soared, as since the beginning of the year, the state borrowed funds on average at a rate of 1.18% on the markets, while it was -0.05% in 2021, which amounts to an increase in the public debt burden. It aimed to deal with the expenses incurred during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report added.