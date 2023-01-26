|
World

France rebukes Russian accusations on Africa as 'shameless lies'

Sergey Lavrov accused France of meddling in African nations' internal affairs, supporting terrorism

17:03 . 26/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov

France on Thursday hit back at accusations made by Russia's foreign minister that it was interfering in the domestic affairs of African nations.


Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's comments while on an Africa tour on Tuesday amount to "shameless lies," French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in response to a question by Anadolu at a press conference.


Lavrov, who was in the Southern African country of Eswatini when he made these remarks, also said Paris was guilty of supporting terrorists in Libya.

