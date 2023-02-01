France to send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine

|
File photo
France will send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday.
Speaking after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in Paris, Sebastien Lecornu said France will also send 150 soldiers to Poland to train some 2,000 Ukrainian military personnel until summer.
France has so far delivered 18 Caesar howitzers to Kyiv.
Lecornu added that Paris will continue its military support to Ukraine, and will also help in acquiring GM 200 radar systems for air defense.