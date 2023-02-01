|
World

France to send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine

Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu meets Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in Paris

10:31 . 1/02/2023 Wednesday
AA
File photo

File photo

France will send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday.


Speaking after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov in Paris, Sebastien Lecornu said France will also send 150 soldiers to Poland to train some 2,000 Ukrainian military personnel until summer.


France has so far delivered 18 Caesar howitzers to Kyiv.


Lecornu added that Paris will continue its military support to Ukraine, and will also help in acquiring GM 200 radar systems for air defense.

#France
#Caesar
#Ukraine
7 hours ago
default-profile-img
France to send 12 additional Caesar howitzers to Ukraine
Two earthquakes jolt Philippines
Greece confirms pilot died in fighter jet crash
Allowing Quran burning in Sweden, Denmark threatens other religious groups: Rights defender
Turkish firm Limak to take charge of renovation of Barcelona stadium
Washington Post disavows saying ‘US forces train PKK,’ but Türkiye has shown how terror group just used another name
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.