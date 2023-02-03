France to send army staff to Poland to train Ukrainian soldiers

France will send 150 army instructors to Poland to train Ukrainian soldiers as part of the European Union’s mission of military support to Ukraine, according to the Polish Foreign Ministry.





The EU established the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) in October last year with an initial target of training 15,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel at multiple centers in EU member states.





The mission is commanded by Vice-Admiral Herve Blejean. One of two operational commands is located in Zagan, Poland and the other in Germany.





“Within the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) France is going to send 150 soldiers to Poland. Under the supervision of (the) Poland Mission’s operational command - Combined Arms Training Command (CAT-C) - they will train Ukrainians,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said Thursday on Twitter.



