|
World

France to send army staff to Poland to train Ukrainian soldiers

Move part of EU's military support mission to Ukraine, says Polish Foreign Ministry

09:39 . 3/02/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

File photo

France will send 150 army instructors to Poland to train Ukrainian soldiers as part of the European Union’s mission of military support to Ukraine, according to the Polish Foreign Ministry.


The EU established the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) in October last year with an initial target of training 15,000 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel at multiple centers in EU member states.


The mission is commanded by Vice-Admiral Herve Blejean. One of two operational commands is located in Zagan, Poland and the other in Germany.


“Within the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) France is going to send 150 soldiers to Poland. Under the supervision of (the) Poland Mission’s operational command - Combined Arms Training Command (CAT-C) - they will train Ukrainians,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said Thursday on Twitter.


“Together with France, we are working to strengthen Ukraine's defense potential in the face of Russian aggression,” he added.

#France
#Poland
#Ukraine
13 hours ago
default-profile-img
France to send army staff to Poland to train Ukrainian soldiers
Belgium's retired tanks back in spotlight for supply to Ukraine
At least 27 killed in South Sudan ahead of pope's visit
Spy balloons: Old tech sowing new Chinese-US tensions
Partnership with NATO ally Türkiye in spotlight as US warship arrives in Istanbul
Norway to buy at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.