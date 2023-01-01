|
World
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
France, other nations reject 'punitive measures' in over Palestinian request for advisory opinion by top UN court on Israeli occupation
13:56 . 17/01/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

France expressed concern on Tuesday over a recent decision by Israel to impose punitive measures on Palestinians for requesting an advisory opinion by the UN's top court on the Israeli occupation.


"We express our deep concern regarding the Israeli government's decision to impose punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the request by the General Assembly of an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," said a statement by the Permanent Mission of France to the UN in New York.


The French mission, along with other countries, rejected the "punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the ICJ, and more broadly in response to a General Assembly resolution."


They reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for the ICJ, international law, and multilateralism.


On Dec. 31, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of the request to seek the ICJ's advisory opinion on the nature of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.


In response, the Israeli government approved five sanctions against the Palestinian Authority (PA) a week later on Jan. 6, including diverting taxes collected by Tel Aviv on behalf of the PA, halting Palestinian construction activities in most of the occupied West Bank, and raise access and travel hurdles for PA officials.

#France
#Israel
#Palestinians
#UN
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
$250B trade target with China 'absolutely realistic,' says Russia
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
Sweden's NATO bid, conscription decision signal possible participation in a new cold war: Expert
‘Make efforts for peace,’ China takes jibe at Japan, India over air drill
‘Nepal’s plane turned into smoke, flames minutes before landing’
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.