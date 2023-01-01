France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN

France expressed concern on Tuesday over a recent decision by Israel to impose punitive measures on Palestinians for requesting an advisory opinion by the UN's top court on the Israeli occupation.





"We express our deep concern regarding the Israeli government's decision to impose punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the request by the General Assembly of an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," said a statement by the Permanent Mission of France to the UN in New York.





The French mission, along with other countries, rejected the "punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the ICJ, and more broadly in response to a General Assembly resolution."





They reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for the ICJ, international law, and multilateralism.





On Dec. 31, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of the request to seek the ICJ's advisory opinion on the nature of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.



