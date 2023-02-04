France's labor minister accused of favoring Saur Group water company

France's Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt was accused Friday of favoring French water company Saur Group, said officials.





The National Financial Prosecutor's Office accused Dussopt of favoring the French water treatment group in a fraudulent deal when he was mayor of Annonay from 2008 to 2017, according to French newspaper, Mediapart.





Dusspot received two lithographs by painter Gerard Garouste as gifts from Saur Group in 2017.





The Prosecutor's Office did raise corruption charges against Dussopt.





It launched a preliminary investigation into relations between Dussopt and the Saur Group in June 2020.





*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli















