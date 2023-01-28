France's Macron reaffirms stance on talks with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated his stance on dialogue with Russia, saying he remains willing for talks with Moscow.





At a New Year’s reception at the Elysee Palace, Macron said people have criticized him for “speaking to Russia,” French news channel BFMTV reported.





“I will continue to speak to Russia,” asserted Macron, who has been one of the few Western leaders to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the Ukraine war began last February.





On China’s influence in Russia, he said all countries should have “a position of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”



