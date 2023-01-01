|
World

Franco-German summit to discuss military aid for Ukraine

Summit to be held in Paris on Sunday

11:19 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

The upcoming Franco-German ministerial meeting will dwell on the issue of military support for Ukraine, a high-ranking government source said on Friday.


The meeting to be held in Paris on Sunday will assess the Russia-Ukraine war and discuss Ukraine’s military needs, the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told media representatives in Berlin.


It said that Germany is in talks with France and other partners with regard to arms deliveries.


“It is important to coordinate with one another, in order to proceed in a coordinated manner in this important question,” the source added.


The Franco-German government talks will also address other topics of economy, energy, security and defense.


The meeting was initially planned for October but was then reportedly canceled over differences on defense and energy.


French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as scores of their ministers and parliamentarians, will gather in Paris for a day of festivities and meetings designed to mark the 60th anniversary of the Elysee friendship treaty.

#France
#Germany
#military aid
#Ukraine
9 saat önce
default-profile-img
Franco-German summit to discuss military aid for Ukraine
Albayrak Group’s vision for new Gambian port promises ‘win-win’ megaproject
Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attack' on Quran in Sweden
Tunisian military court jails five former lawmakers: Lawyer
Israeli government to discuss settlement policy in West Bank amid divisions
In absence of snow, endangered lapwings linger in eastern Türkiye
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.