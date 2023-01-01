Franco-German summit to discuss military aid for Ukraine

The upcoming Franco-German ministerial meeting will dwell on the issue of military support for Ukraine, a high-ranking government source said on Friday.





The meeting to be held in Paris on Sunday will assess the Russia-Ukraine war and discuss Ukraine’s military needs, the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told media representatives in Berlin.





It said that Germany is in talks with France and other partners with regard to arms deliveries.





“It is important to coordinate with one another, in order to proceed in a coordinated manner in this important question,” the source added.





The Franco-German government talks will also address other topics of economy, energy, security and defense.





The meeting was initially planned for October but was then reportedly canceled over differences on defense and energy.



