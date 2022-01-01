French driver Pierre Gasly joins Alpine F1 Team
Alpine announces that Gasly will drive alongside Esteban Ocon in 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship
Saturday 16:49, 08 October 2022
Scuderia AlphaTauri's French driver Pierre Gasly joined the Alpine F1 Team for the next season, Alpine announced on its official website on Saturday.
Gasly will drive alongside Esteban Ocon in the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the statement added.
"I am delighted to join the Alpine family and begin this new chapter in my Formula 1 career," Gasly said.
"Driving for a team that has French roots is something very special. I know the strengths of Alpine having raced against them over the past couple of years and, clearly, their progress and ambition is very impressive."
Otmar Szafnauer, Alpine F1 team principal, said: "I’m very happy that Pierre will be joining the team for 2023 and beyond. He is already a proven talent within Formula 1, and we are looking forward to harnessing that within the team."
Gasly, 26, won the 2020 Italian Grand Prix and took the podium in the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after finishing third.
