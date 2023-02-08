|
French magazine Charlie Hebdo mocks Türkiye after two deadly earthquakes

Internet users express frustration, anger at cartoon mocking country after powerful earthquakes shook southern Türkiye

French magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked outrage with a cartoon it published mocking Türkiye after the country was hit by two deadly earthquakes on Monday.

The cartoon, shared under the heading "cartoon of the day" on Twitter, shows collapsed and damaged buildings, a reversed car, and hills of debris.


"Earthquake in Türkiye," was written on the top right corner of the cartoon.


"(Didn't) even need to send tanks," it says at the bottom.


Internet users reacted to the drawing by expressing their frustration and anger.


Charlie Hebdo is a French satiric magazine also known for its cartoons insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.


At least 3,419 people were killed and 20,534 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, an official from Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD said Tuesday.


Early Monday morning, a 7.7 magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province, then about nine hours later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’ Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces.


The earthquakes were also felt in several countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

