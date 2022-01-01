French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called on rich countries to ensure "climate justice" and fulfill their financial commitments towards tackling climate change.
“We must come to terms with the idea of financial solidarity,” he said in a speech to the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt’s seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
The French leader said his country is committed to investing "€6 billion annually to confront climate crisis, including €2 billion dedicated to adaptation mechanisms."
Macron underlined the need for rich countries to give "more than $100 billion" to the countries most affected by climate change, pointing out that this financial pledge was discussed during previous climate summits.
"Beyond these figures, we must have specific actions ... and come up with partnerships that will deliver this (climate) justice," he said.
Macron called on world leaders not to "compromise" the goal of confronting climate change as a result of the Russian war on Ukraine.
Taking place on Nov. 6-18, COP27, which began on Sunday, is being attended by more than 100 leaders and heads of state to discuss ways to lessen the negative impacts of climate change and adapting to its repercussions.
French president urges rich countries to confront climate change
At least 63 Chinese warplanes, 4 ships detected around Taiwan
Biden congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory
Ukraine takes control of stakes in 5 strategic companies under wartime laws
UN announces early warning system against climate disasters
Oil down over demand fears after China reinforces strict Covid policy