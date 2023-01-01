|
World

French unions call for more protests on Jan. 31 against pension changes

Unions urge workers to 'intensify actions everywhere' as over 2M people pour out for nationwide protests

13:30 . 20/01/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

Trade unions in France called for fresh protests and strikes on Jan. 31 to ramp up pressure on the government to withdraw its controversial plan to hike the age of retirement.


The call came as hundreds of thousands poured out for massive nationwide protests on Thursday, which brought transport services and life in general to a virtual standstill in major cities.


According to the country’s largest union CGT, at least 2 million people protested across France, including some 400,000 in the capital Paris.


The Interior Ministry, however, claimed the number was significantly lower at around 1.12 million.


In a meeting on Thursday evening, union leaders urged workers to “intensify actions everywhere in the country” as the government looks to formally adopt the proposal at a Cabinet meeting on Jan. 23.


“We are united and determined to get this project withdrawn,” unions said in a statement cited by local media, calling for “a fair retirement system.”


Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who unveiled details of the reform plan on Jan. 10, said last week that the minimum pension amount would rise to 85% of the minimum wage, meaning around €1,200 ($1,288) per month.


Starting in 2027, only people who have worked for at least 43 years would be eligible for full pensions, she said.


#protest
#France
#strikes
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
French unions call for more protests on Jan. 31 against pension changes
Drones target US base in Syria, no casualties reported
Putin meets Russian Security Council to discuss progress on Ukraine war
South Africa to hold naval drill with Russia, China
'It is difficult for Davos to reach joint decision on energy crisis,' says IEA chief Birol
Google's parent firm to lay off 12,000 employees
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.