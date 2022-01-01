Fuel crisis in France puts farmers in difficult situation

File photo
French farmers are worried about the future of their fields during the harvest season amid a strike by oil workers, according to media reports.
Farmers in the Ile-de-France region in north central France went in search of fuel as they need diesel for combine harvesters during the harvesting period, French news channel BFMTV reported.
Thierry, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, said he has not yet harvested 25% of his product. "I was able to store 3,000 liters of diesel, which can only last for 5-6 days," he said.
Farmers in the city of Seine-et-Marn have recently been facing similar difficulties.
Farmers demand that they be given priority in fuel, such as health care workers or emergency services.
Cyrille Milard, President of the local farmers union, FDSEA, criticized government policies and urged the use of fuel stocks to continue agricultural activities.
"This is a requirement of our food sovereignty," said Milard.
Workers at an ExxonMobil refinery in Gravenchon-Port-Jerome, among others, have been striking for better pay and working conditions.
As a result of the shortage, one-third of gas stations are struggling with supply bottlenecks, with long lines outside stations supplied with fuel.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the government was considering using force to order staff at the refinery to work to secure energy supplies.
Major labor unions have continued the strike despite the threat.
