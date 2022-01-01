news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Gasoline thefts rise in Switzerland: Report
As many drivers fill up without paying, Swiss gas station resorts to drastic measure
AA  Saturday 10:30, 05 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Following an increase in gasoline thefts, a Shell gas station in Martigny in the Swiss canton of Valais resorted to an unusual measure during the fall vacations.

Customers have to report to the cashier before the pump was unlocked for them, according to the daily Nouvelliste.

One motorist told the newspaper he was surprised by the measure, saying: "Even abroad, you don't often see something like this in broad daylight. In what world do we live?"

The gas station had introduced the measure, which has since been rescinded, after several thefts. A Shell spokeswoman told the Valais daily that such thefts had been noted more frequently since fuel prices began to rise at the start of the year.

For data protection reasons, however, the company could not say how many gas stations in Switzerland were affected.

#Switzerland
#Gasoline
#Swiss
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Gasoline thefts rise in Switzerland: Report

yeniSafak

Iran's IRGC successfully tests space launcher

yeniSafak

UK police: Migrant center firebombing motivated by terrorist ideology

yeniSafak

German interior minister accused of manipulating refugee statistics

yeniSafak

EU thanks Türkiye for its role in upholding Black Sea Grain initiative

yeniSafak

UN experts urge Sweden to step up efforts against systemic racism