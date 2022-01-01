World
Gazprom resumes gas deliveries to China through Power of Siberia
Maintenance is now complete on Power of Siberia pipeline
AA  Friday 11:53, 30 September 2022
File photo

File photo

Russian natural gas shipments to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, which halted for maintenance, have now resumed, Russian energy company Gazprom confirmed in a statement Friday.

Gazprom temporarily suspended gas flow through the pipeline that carries Russian gas to China due to “planned maintenance work” between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.

The company began gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2019 as part of a 30-year contract.

#Gazprom
#China
#Siberia
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Gazprom resumes gas deliveries to China through Power of Siberia

yeniSafak

EU urges stricter visa procedure, border check for Russian citizens

yeniSafak

US secretary of state to travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru next week

yeniSafak

Economic importance of 4 Ukrainian regions joining Russia

yeniSafak

EU member states reject illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions

yeniSafak

'Energy crisis threatens Switzerland's drinking water supplies'