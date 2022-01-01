German chancellor, Chinese president vow to work for global peace

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a meeting on Friday vowed to work together in times of change and instability, and to contribute more to global peace and development.
Scholz is the first European leader to visit Beijing since Xi was proclaimed secretary general of the Communist Party of China for the historic third time at the party's 20th National Congress last month. This is also his first trip to China as chancellor.
According to a statement issued by the State Council of Information Office, the visit will further enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two sides and deepen cooperation in various fields, as well as provide an opportunity for the two sides to plan for the future growth of bilateral ties.
"The five-decade journey (between two countries) shows that as long as the two sides follow the principles of respecting each other, seeking common ground while reserving differences, maintaining exchanges and mutual learning, and pursuing mutually-beneficial cooperation, bilateral ties will keep going in the right direction on the whole and making steady progress," Xi said.
Noting the complex and fluid international landscape, Xi emphasized the importance of China and Germany, two major countries with significant influence, working together to contribute more to global peace and development in times of change and instability, according to the statement.
For his part, the German chancellor opposed the bloc-driven confrontation and said he is willing to play its due role in advancing EU-China relations.
"Germany hopes to maintain communication amp; coordination with China to safeguard regional and global peace and security. China is an important trading partner of Germany amp; Europe, and Germany firmly supports free trade, economic globalization amp; opposes decoupling," Scholz told Xi, according to the state-run Global Times.
"The world needs a multipolar pattern, and the role amp; influence of emerging countries need to be valued. Germany opposes bloc-driven confrontation, and politicians need to take responsibilities. Germany is willing to play its due role in advancing EU-China ties," he added.
While Xi also reaffirmed that China has always regarded Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and has supported the EU's strategic autonomy.
He wished for a prosperous and stable Europe and insisted that China-Europe relations are not aimed at, subjugated to, or controlled by any third party.
"The political mutual trust needs to be safeguarded by both sides. China and Germany should take care of each other's core interests, insist on dialogue and negotiation, and jointly reject bloc-driven confrontation and ideology-driven interference," Xi informed Scholz.
