German chancellor pledges solidarity with Türkiye after devastating earthquakes

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reaffirmed Germany’s solidarity with Türkiye in the wake of devastating earthquakes that killed more than 8,500 people.





“We are shocked in the face of so much suffering and destruction,” Scholz told lawmakers, during his address at the parliament on Wednesday.





“The German government has immediately promised support to the Turkish government. I have reaffirmed this yesterday during my telephone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” he stressed.





Scholz said German search and rescue teams, and technical experts have already started working in the earthquake region, and noted that additional teams were on the way.





The German chancellor also praised recent telephone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.





“In the face of a catastrophe like this, we have to get closer, we have to support each other,” he said.





The German parliament held a minute of silence for earthquake victims earlier on Wednesday, and authorities in Berlin announced that flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings to mourn the victims.



