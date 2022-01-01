German chancellor pledges support to EU accession of Western Balkans

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
The European Union can only be completed with the accession of Western Balkan countries into the bloc, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
Addressing the Western Balkans Summit in Berlin, Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s strong support to the EU membership bids of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia.
“The six countries of the Western Balkans belong to the free and democratic part of Europe,” Scholz said, adding that the EU accession of these countries is in the interest of all European states.
“Challenges facing the Western Balkans are our shared challenges. Because the stability and prosperity of your region cannot be detached from the stability and prosperity of Europe as a whole,” he said.
Leaders of six Balkan countries, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel were among the participants of the summit.
“Together, we are convinced that the Berlin process will not only help to unleash the full potential of regional cooperation, but accelerate the EU accession of all the Western Balkan countries,” Scholz stressed.
The German chancellor also raised the EU’s expectations from the Western Balkan countries, and called on them to take more reform steps, and align their policies and positions with those of the EU.
”Alongside regional cooperation and reconciliation, the challenges of irregular migration, corruption and organized crime are crucial issues for all of us,” Scholz said.
“The commitment by your countries to align your policies with the EU acquis (law) is essential,” he added.
The candidate countries have to meet the EU's 'Copenhagen criteria' on membership, which require the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and respect for and protection of minorities.
The Western Balkan states have been waiting to join the EU for almost 20 years, but their membership bids were long stalled, due to regional problems, and reluctance of several EU states to take in new members.
Scholz has repeatedly said Russia’s war on Ukraine is a historical turning point for Europe, and the EU should speed up the accession processes of the Western Balkan states to enhance regional security and stability.
Ahead of the Western Balkan Summit, German diplomats said enhancing regional cooperation is a key to counter Russia’s influence in the region.
"Russia's strategy has been to manipulate the rifts in the Western Balkans. We would like to counter this. We would like to enhance cooperation among these countries. And we would like to bring them closer to the EU," a senior German diplomat said on condition of anonymity.
