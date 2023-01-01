|
World
German economy minister, Kyiv mayor discuss further support for Ukraine
They discussed further assistance to Ukraine, particularly transfer of weapons, says Kyiv mayor
10:42 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
Minister of Economy of Germany, Robert Habeck.

Germany’s economy minister on Tuesday met with the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and discussed further support for Ukraine.


“I met in Davos with the Vice-Chancellor - Minister of Economy of Germany Robert Habeck. We talked about further support and assistance to Ukraine. In particular, the transfer of weapons. Positive decisions have been made. Good news are coming soon,” Vitali Klitschko said in a message on Telegram.


Despite repeated calls by its Western partners, the German government has been hesitant so far to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.


German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Sunday that it could deliver refurbished Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest.


While Poland has announced its intention to send a company of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to the country this year, it needs the approval of the German government. As a rule, the transfer of armaments from German production to third parties must be approved by Berlin.

#Germany
#Robert Habeck
#Vitali Klitschko
#Kyiv
#Ukraine
