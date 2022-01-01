World
German economy ‘slipping into recession’: Research institute
Business climate index sees lowest value since May 2020, says Institute for Economic Research
AA  Monday 13:00, 26 September 2022
File photo

File photo

 Germany's economic sentiment has decreased significantly in September and the country is "slipping into recession," the Munich-based Ifo Institute for Economic Research said on Monday.

The Ifo Business Climate Index dropped to 84.3 points in September from 88.6 points in August, it said, adding that this is the lowest level since May 2020.

In the manufacturing sector, the index fell “tangibly” and firms were less satisfied with their current business, it said, adding: “They are definitely worried about the coming six months.”

"In the service sector, the Business Climate Index took a nosedive," the institute said.

"For the first time since February 2021, the business situation is back in negative territory," it added.

#Germany
#Economy
#Recession
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

German economy ‘slipping into recession’: Research institute

yeniSafak

Türkiye condemns raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

yeniSafak

US: Snowden's new Russian citizenship could expose him to conscription

yeniSafak

Poland slams EU chief over remarks on Italy's right-wing election win

yeniSafak

Hungary says West in favor of Russia-Ukraine war

yeniSafak

US urges Greece, Türkiye to 'work together' for regional peace