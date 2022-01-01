German government calls on climate protesters to abide by law
Last Generation activists sparked a debate in country by gluing themselves to roads and blocking traffic
AA Friday 16:46, 04 November 2022
File photo
#Germany
#climate
#traffic
File photo
The German government on Friday called on climate activists to abide by law while staging protests to draw attention to environmental issues.
Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said Chancellor Olaf Scholz supports “every democratic engagement” but believes that recent protests were not “constructive” and “conducive” to achieving climate goals.
“Concerns about climate protection, engagements for climate protection are important to all of us. These must unite us as a society, and must not go outside the bounds of our laws,” he stressed.
Environmental groups such as the Last Generation movement staged a series of radical protests in recent weeks, with activists gluing themselves to roads in various German cities, blocking traffic for hours.
German government calls on climate protesters to abide by law
Two-day Istanbul Education Summit kicks off
World leaders congratulate Israel's Netanyahu on election victory
Four Palestinians injured by Israel forces dispersing anti-settlement rallies
Erdogan highlights importance of women for society at int'l summit
Türkiye's famed Cappadocia gains new recognition as part of UN’s top 100 geosites list
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.