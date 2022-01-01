news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
German government calls on climate protesters to abide by law
Last Generation activists sparked a debate in country by gluing themselves to roads and blocking traffic
AA  Friday 16:46, 04 November 2022
File photo

File photo

The German government on Friday called on climate activists to abide by law while staging protests to draw attention to environmental issues.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said Chancellor Olaf Scholz supports “every democratic engagement” but believes that recent protests were not “constructive” and “conducive” to achieving climate goals.

“Concerns about climate protection, engagements for climate protection are important to all of us. These must unite us as a society, and must not go outside the bounds of our laws,” he stressed.

Environmental groups such as the Last Generation movement staged a series of radical protests in recent weeks, with activists gluing themselves to roads in various German cities, blocking traffic for hours.

#Germany
#climate
#traffic
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

German government calls on climate protesters to abide by law

yeniSafak

Two-day Istanbul Education Summit kicks off

yeniSafak

World leaders congratulate Israel's Netanyahu on election victory

yeniSafak

Four Palestinians injured by Israel forces dispersing anti-settlement rallies

yeniSafak

Erdogan highlights importance of women for society at int'l summit

yeniSafak

Türkiye's famed Cappadocia gains new recognition as part of UN’s top 100 geosites list