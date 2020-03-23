German minister to hospitals: If you need more beds, staff, we'll help
EUROPE

German minister to hospitals: If you need more beds, staff, we'll help

News Service Reuters
German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2020

German Health Minister Jens Spahn addresses a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, March 23, 2020

Photograph: FABRIZIO BENSCH

German hospitals that need more staff and beds to tackle the coronavirus outbreak will get financial help, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

"If you need more beds, if you need more staff and equipment to treat coronavirus patients you will be compensated financially," he said.

"Specifically, you will get a daily bonus of 560 euro($602.78) per bed that is made free or which is not being used for planned operations. For new intensive-care beds with ventilators there will be a grant from health insurance funds of 50,000 euros," he added. ($1 = 0.9290 euros)

    Kaydet
    Font
    +

    We use cookies limited for the aims specified in the data policy and in accordance with the legislation. For details please see our data policy.


    Yeni Şafak Beta
    coming soon!