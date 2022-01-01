German, Ukrainian presidents talk after row over canceled visit

File photo
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke over telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, after days of diplomatic tension over the former's cancelled visit to Kyiv.
According to a statement from the German president's office, Steinmeier expressed "his solidarity, respect, and support for the Ukrainian people's courageous struggle" against Russia.
Germany has supported Ukraine's self-defense effort financially, economically, and militarily since the outset and has stood by it in solidarity, the statement said.
This conversation was described as "very important" by both leaders, and that "previous irritants" have been addressed and the two decided to maintain close communication.
Zelenskyy in a tweet said he had a “good, constructive, important” conversation with Steinmeier.
“Thanked for strong support for Ukraine. Expect it to be intensified. German leadership is important to counter Russian aggression. Informed about situation on the frontline, critical situation in Mariupol,” he added.
The German head of state, along with the presidents of Poland and the three Baltic states, planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in mid-April, but Kyiv refused to welcome him, accusing him of taking a soft stance on Russia, which launched its war on Ukraine in February.
Kyiv's refusal prompted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to say he would also not visit the war-torn country.
