Germans' biggest concern is rising cost of living: study

The biggest concern of Germans is the rising cost of living, a new study found.



According to the latest edition of the study, titled The Fears of the Germans, 67% of those surveyed by the insurance company R V Versicherung said they were afraid because everything was becoming expensive in the country.



This was followed by the fear of no longer being able to find affordable housing, at 58%.



Just a year ago, money worries were in second place in the same survey, but at 50%. This was followed by worries about higher taxes or the financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis.



"The anxious look into the wallet, makes financial fears skyrocket," said study leader Grischa Brower-Rabinowitsch during a press conference in Berlin. He added that Germans would feel the drastic price increases in almost every area of life.



The study has also revealed that the fear of war has also increased among the German population.



Some 42% of those surveyed said they fear a war with Germany’s involvement, with an increase of 26% compared to the last year. The last time a similarly large increase was reported was in 1999, due to the Kosovo war.



For the representative study, 2,400 people aged 14 and over were surveyed from June 13 to Aug. 23.