Germany announces it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Aim of move is to quickly put together 2 tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, says chancellery spokesman

15:28 . 25/01/2023 Wednesday
AA
File photo

File photo

Germany will deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced on Wednesday.


Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed the Cabinet on Wednesday morning, Hebestreit said in a statement.


The move had been pressed for by both Kyiv and members of the Western alliance against Russia’s war on Ukraine, arguing that the tanks were badly needed to fight off an expected spring offensive by Moscow.


The step is being taken in coordination with international partners, Hebestreit said, adding that its aim is to "quickly put together two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.”


Germany will also allow its allies to export Leopard tanks to Ukraine, said the spokesman.


In a phone call, Scholz later told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about boosting defense support and training missions for Kyiv, as well as the decision allowing partner states to supply Ukraine with similar weapons, according to a message Zelenskyy posted on Telegram.


"I am sincerely grateful to Olaf Scholz and all our friends in Germany," Zelenskyy added.


Since the beginning of the Ukraine war 11 months ago, Berlin has been criticized for being too hesitant about sending weapons to Ukraine, especially arms that might turn the tide of the conflict.

Germany announces it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
