|
World

Germany approves Leopard 1 delivery to Ukraine

Government also in talks with Qatar over possible purchase of 15 Gepard tanks

13:21 . 3/02/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

File photo

The German government has approved the delivery of Leopard 1 tanks from its industrial stockpiles to Ukraine.


Citing government sources, Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily reported on Friday once the tanks undergo maintenance/repairs, the delivery could happen at any time.


German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG) are willing to mend dozens of Leopards 1 tanks, and could provide them to Kyiv if it wants to purchase them.


The newspaper also said the German government has been in talks with Qatar on the possible purchase of 15 Gepard tanks that would be sent to Ukraine.


Doha had bought these tanks to secure the World Cup stadiums at the competition late last year.


On the new developments, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reportedly said these tanks would be beneficial for Ukrainians in the fight against Russia.


Germany’s green light last week to send the German tanks was a dramatic development, and a step Berlin had long resisted.


Earlier this week, the Polish defense minister questioned Berlin's commitment to helping Kyiv fight Russia, saying he is “not certain if Germany wants Ukraine to win the conflict.”


Asked if Germans really want Ukraine to win the war that broke out last February, Mariusz Blaszczak said: “This is a question I always ask when talking to German officials.”


He told Polish Radio 1 that Germany should provide more battle tanks to Ukraine and that Warsaw would continue applying pressure on Berlin to do so.





#Germany
#Leopard 1
#Ukraine
9 hours ago
default-profile-img
Germany approves Leopard 1 delivery to Ukraine
Belgium's retired tanks back in spotlight for supply to Ukraine
At least 27 killed in South Sudan ahead of pope's visit
Spy balloons: Old tech sowing new Chinese-US tensions
Partnership with NATO ally Türkiye in spotlight as US warship arrives in Istanbul
Norway to buy at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.