German chancellor Olaf Scholz
Germany on Wednesday called on Serbia and Kosovo to resume their dialogue and settle their long-standing disputes, in order to make progress towards EU membership.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Berlin, Scholz stressed that Russia’s war on Ukraine created a new urgency to solve problems in Western Balkans.
“Especially in times like these, when a brutal war is being waged in our immediate neighborhood, it is of central importance that both countries (Serbia and Kosovo) gradually resolve their conflict,” he said.
“By doing that you will make a contribution to peace and security, not only for Western Balkans, but also for the whole Europe,” he added.
Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s support for the EU-led Kosovo-Serbia Dialogue, and said Berlin will continue its efforts to facilitate this process.
He said a comprehensive agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, and normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina would open the EU membership perspective for the two countries, and contribute to regional stability.
"The Western Balkans are part of Europe, and in future, all of its countries must also be part of the European Union," he stressed.
Following his meeting with Kurti, Scholz was scheduled to meet Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic later in the day, to discuss regional developments and revive the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.
In 2011, the EU initiated a dialogue process to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia. However, the process was interrupted by tensions over the last few years.
The former Serbian province of Kosovo declared independence on Feb. 17, 2008, and is recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and Turkiye.
Belgrade continues to see Kosovo as its own territory.
Serbia, Russia, and China are among the countries which have yet to recognize Kosovo's independence.
