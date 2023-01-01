|
World

Germany says will ‘act together with partners’ on arms supplies to Ukraine

Foreign Minister Baerbock promises continued military support to Kyiv, but gives vague answer when asked about delivery of Leopard tanks

14:17 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday promised continued military support to Ukraine, but also underlined that Berlin does not want to act alone on arms deliveries.


“Latest attacks show that there is no change to (Russian President) Putin’s murderous plan to destroy Ukraine,” Baerbock told reporters ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.


“It is very important for us as the international community to do everything to defend Ukraine, so that Ukraine can win this war,” she said.


Asked whether Germany has given up its hesitation over delivering battle tanks and whether it will allow EU partners to send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Baerbock gave a cautious answer.


“It is very important for us as international partners to act together when supporting Ukraine’s self-defense,” the German foreign minister said, without elaborating further.


On Sunday, Baerbock told French television LCI that Germany would not stand in the way if Poland decides to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. She, however, did not repeat her comments on Monday.


Pressure has been mounting on Germany to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has been reluctant so far, fearing an escalation of the conflict with Russia.


Several EU partners, including Poland and Finland, announced earlier that they are ready to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks, but they need third-party transfer approval from Germany.

#Germany
#Annalena Baerbock
#arms
#Ukraine
