Germany stands with Iranian people in their fight for freedom: Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday said his country supports the Iranian people in their fight for freedom and justice, while holding the Iranian government responsible for the brutal security crackdown.
"My message to the demonstrators and to citizens with Iranian roots here in Germany is this: we stand for everything that you are calling for – for human rights and women’s rights. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people," Scholz said in a video message broadcast on the chancellor's website.
"Pupils, students, mothers and fathers – grandparents – all of them are fighting on the streets for more freedom and justice ... in their country Iran. Here in our country, we can barely begin to imagine how much courage this takes," he added.
Scholz was referring to ongoing mass protests in Iran since mid-September following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
The German leader stressed it was "clear that the Iranian government is solely responsible for this spate of violence."
"And I call to mind the fact that Iran is a member of the United Nations. Iran has committed to uphold – and to protect – human rights. This is the yardstick against which we measure the Iranian leadership’s actions.
"We are calling for an immediate end to the violence! We are calling for the release of political detainees and imprisoned journalists," the chancellor said.
Pointing to EU plans for new sanctions against Iran in response to the brutal suppression of the protests in the Middle Eastern country, Scholz vowed "to continue to step up the pressure on the (Islamic) Revolutionary Guard Corps and the political leadership."
"We are supporting efforts to gather evidence so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice. We want a special session of the UN Human Rights Council to be convened. The focus here is always on investigating the Iranian regime’s crimes," he added.
Scholz also rejected threats by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian who warned of consequences over Berlin's position on Iran.
"I can only say this to the leadership in Tehran: what kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back," he said.
Scholz had faced public criticism in recent weeks for not speaking up against the deadly security repression of protests in Iran.
Germany stands with Iranian people in their fight for freedom: Chancellor
Ukrainian civilians in Kherson express joy for liberation of city from Russian occupation
Russia says extension of grain deal yet to be decided
Democrats to maintain control of US Senate after projected win in Nevada
Spain to continue its Patriot missile defense support to Türkiye
Iran slams German, French leaders for 'supporting' anti-government protests