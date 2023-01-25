Germany supports Ukraine, but also wants to avoid possible NATO-Russia war: Chancellor

Germany will do anything necessary to support Ukraine, but at the same time, wants to avoid a possible war between Russia and NATO, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.





During a question and answer session in the parliament, Scholz defended his government’s decision to send heavy weapons and Leopards to Ukraine, but also underlined that Berlin does not want further escalation with Russia.





“These are all measures helping Ukraine defend itself and all these decisions were made in close cooperation agreement with our allies,” he said, adding that it would be “a terrible mistake” to take unilateral decisions on this issue.





“And with all we do, we need to make it clear, we will do anything necessary and possible to support Ukraine but at the same time, we want to avoid an escalation of this war so that it doesn't become a war between Russia and NATO,” he stressed.



