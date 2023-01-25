|
World

Germany supports Ukraine, but also wants to avoid possible NATO-Russia war: Chancellor

Chancellor Scholz defends government’s decision to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, but also says Berlin doesn’t want escalation with Russia

17:07 . 25/01/2023 Wednesday
AA
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany will do anything necessary to support Ukraine, but at the same time, wants to avoid a possible war between Russia and NATO, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.


During a question and answer session in the parliament, Scholz defended his government’s decision to send heavy weapons and Leopards to Ukraine, but also underlined that Berlin does not want further escalation with Russia.


“These are all measures helping Ukraine defend itself and all these decisions were made in close cooperation agreement with our allies,” he said, adding that it would be “a terrible mistake” to take unilateral decisions on this issue.


“And with all we do, we need to make it clear, we will do anything necessary and possible to support Ukraine but at the same time, we want to avoid an escalation of this war so that it doesn't become a war between Russia and NATO,” he stressed.


Scholz ruled out sending warplanes or deploying German ground troops in Ukraine, warning that this can lead to a military conflict between Russia and NATO.

#Germany
#Olaf Scholz
#Ukraine
#Russia
#NATO
#war
8 hours ago
default-profile-img
Germany supports Ukraine, but also wants to avoid possible NATO-Russia war: Chancellor
Six European countries give green light to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Poland hails Germany's decision to send Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks
Disinformation 'virus threatens all humanity,' says Turkish official
Türkiye continues with its largest int’l winter military exercise
Turkish FM, US Muslim group chief discuss Islamophobia
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.