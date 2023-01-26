|
World

Germany to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as early as end of March

Germany agreed to supply Ukraine with German Leopard 2 tanks by 'end of first quarter,' according to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius

14:56 . 26/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

Ukraine will get German Leopard 2 tanks as early as the end of March, according to German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.


Kyiv will receive the tanks by the "end of the first quarter," Pistorius told reporters on Thursday while visiting troops in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.


Asked by a journalist whether this would be early enough to bolster Ukraine ahead of an expected Russian spring offensive, Pistorius said that for all he knew it would be "in time."


The defense minister's visit to Saxony-Anhalt is Pistorius' inaugural visit to the German army. The ruling Social Democratic Party (SPD) politician arrived at the Altengrabow military training area in Saxony-Anhalt this morning, where he met soldiers.


After months of pressure from the US and its allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition decided Wednesday to deliver Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine.


Scholz had long resisted the demand to send heavy weapons and battle tanks to Ukraine. He argued that the war should not escalate into a conflict between Russia and NATO.


On Wednesday, Scholz said that the decision to send tanks was made in close coordination with Germany's international and European partners.


According to the government, Germany will supply 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks, train Ukrainian troops in the use of the tanks, and also issue licenses to other European countries that want to supply Leopard main battle tanks from their own stocks.

#Germany
#Leopard 2
#Ukraine
