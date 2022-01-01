Germany to deliver long-range howitzers to Ukraine

File photo
Germany will send seven howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia, the German Defense Ministry confirmed on Friday.
In a statement on Twitter, the ministry said Germany and its NATO ally the Netherlands will deliver a total of 12 PzH 2000 long-range howitzers to the country.
“Preparations are completed for the training in Germany, and it will begin next week,” the ministry said.
German-made Panzerhaubitz 2000 (PzH 2000) howitzers are known as one of the most powerful artillery systems.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government long maintained a cautious policy and ruled out supplying weapons to Ukraine, but reversed its policy in February, following Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Last week, the government further toughened its stance and started approving the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Germany to supply heavier weapons to his country, including tanks, artillery, and air defense systems.
At least 3,280 civilians have been killed and 3,451 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 5.7 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency show.
