|
World

Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Report

Chancellor Scholz has decided to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine, German weekly reports

09:59 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Germany has decided to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the weekly Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday.


Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition government is planning to send a company of Leopards from the stocks of the German armed forces (Bundeswehr), the weekly said.


The government will also approve requests from Poland and other partners to transfer their German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, according to the report.


Germany has come under heavy pressure in recent weeks to provide Ukraine with battle tanks, but Berlin has repeatedly said it will not act alone on the issue.


Earlier on Tuesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russia is preparing for new offensives, and called on Germany and allies to provide Ukraine with heavier and more advanced systems.


According to Der Spiegel, the US and France will also step up military support for embattled Ukraine, and send battle tanks to the country.

#Germany
#Olaf Scholz
#Leopard tanks
#Ukraine
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Report
US headed off Pakistan-India nuclear war in 2019, claims former US Secretary of State Pompeo
Swedish-Assyrians explain how they stopped Quran burning in their town
NATO chief slams Russian nuclear threats
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge’s order on Beirut port blast inquiry
Venezuelans love Turkish president because he is 'benevolent, big-hearted,’ says Nicolas Maduro
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.