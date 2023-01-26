|
World

Germany to start training Ukrainian soldiers for Leopard tanks

Training set to begin either this month or early February at the latest, says Defense Ministry spokesman

09:32 . 26/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

A German Defense Ministry spokesman on Wednesday said his country plans to start training Ukrainian soldiers on the use of Leopard 2 tanks in just a few days.


Only a short preparation time is necessary for this, which is why the training can begin "perhaps this month", but at the latest in early February, Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin.


The aim is to enable Ukraine to integrate the battle tanks into its own defenses by the “end of this quarter,” he added.


For a fleet of 14 tanks, including maintenance, 50 to 100 people would be needed.


The German government had previously announced that it would support Ukraine in the war against Russia with 14 Leopard 2 tanks.


According to the Defense Ministry, this commitment includes a total package including training, tactical training, ammunition and spare parts.


Meanwhile, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the first Leopard battle tanks from Germany could be deployed in Ukraine in about three months.


The training will begin soon and the supply routes will be clarified very quickly, he said after a meeting of the Parliamentary Defense Committee in Berlin.

#Germany
#Ukraine
#Leopard tanks
42 dakika önce
default-profile-img
Germany to start training Ukrainian soldiers for Leopard tanks
Finland approves export of defense equipment to Türkiye
Turkish ship carrying relief goods for flood victims reaches Pakistan
Ban on BBC documentary about Premier Modi triggers controversy in India
Giant iceberg the size of London breaks free of Antarctica
Kremlin says 'no prospects' for resumption of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.