Germany welcomes Finland’s move toward NATO membership

Germany on Thursday welcomed Finnish leaders’ statement on seeking NATO membership.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz greeted the move in a phone call with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.
“Chancellor Scholz welcomed today’s statements by Finland’s president and prime minister, in which both leaders said they are in favor of applying for NATO membership without delay,” he said.
The chancellor also promised Germany’s “full support” to Finland on this path, he added.
The Finnish leaders announced in a joint statement their intention to seek NATO membership, defying Russia’s warning that it does not want another member of the military alliance at its borders.
“Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days,” the leaders said.
Finland shares a 1,300-kilometer (810-mile) border with Russia, and early in World War II it fiercely defended itself from a Soviet invasion.
The country maintained strict military neutrality during the Cold War, but in 1995 struck a partnership agreement with NATO.
After Russia launched a war against neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, support for NATO membership in Finland surged significantly.
Russia has repeatedly said that Finland and its neighbor Sweden should not join NATO, calling the move a threat to its security.
