Girl, 4, killed in UK dog attack

'This is absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that child has been killed after being attacked by dog,' says police

10:37 . 1/02/2023 Wednesday
A 4-year-old child was killed in a dog attack in the UK, police said Tuesday.


Police were called by the ambulance service around 5 p.m. after a report of a dog attack in the back garden of a property in Broadlands, Netherfield in Buckinghamshire, which is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of London.


It was quickly confirmed that the child died at the property where the attack took place, Thames Valley Police said in a statement.


"This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog," said Superintendent Matt Bullivant said in the statement.


It added that no arrests have been so far made in the investigation.


In early January, a dog attack in southeastern England killed a woman and injured another.



