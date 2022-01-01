Grain shipments continuing thanks to efforts by Türkiye, UN: Ukrainian president

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Grain shipments are continuing from Ukrainian Black Sea ports thanks to the efforts and support of Türkiye and the UN, even though Russia put the deal on hold, Ukraine’s president said late Tuesday.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the remarks after speaking by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, noting they also exchanged views on the supply of aerial defense systems to Kyiv.
“If Russia blocks grain shipments, the world should react to it,” said Zelenskyy, adding “the grain corridor needs reliable and long-term protection.”
“Russia should clearly know that it will receive a harsh reaction from the world to any step that disrupts our food exports. This is a matter of life for literally tens of millions of people,” he stressed.
He pointed out that repair work of the infrastructure damaged due to Russia's intensive airstrikes on energy infrastructure in his country is continuing and noted that the problems related to drinking water caused by the attacks have been almost completely resolved.
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine continues to make intensive efforts to provide electricity, natural gas and water services in the regions retaken by the Ukrainian army from Russian forces and reported that they have restored gas supply to more than 20,000 customers in the Kharkiv region.
"This winter, we will do everything to provide people with electricity and heating. But we should not forget that Russia will do everything to destroy living standards."
Russia announced Saturday that it would suspend its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet’s ships.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.
