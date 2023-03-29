Greece approves purchase of Israeli-made missiles

Greece on Wednesday approved the long-stalled purchase of Israeli-made SPIKE-NLOS missile systems.





The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Security Council which was chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.





During the meeting, the latest developments regarding the country’s ongoing armament program were also discussed, it added.





Furthermore, the state of the irregular migrant flow to the country as well as measures against forest fires were also addressed.





Greece recently signed multiple big-ticket arms agreements, including a deal for drones from Israel, Rafale jets from France, and upgrades to its F-16 fleet from the US.



