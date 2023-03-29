|
World

Greece approves purchase of Israeli-made missiles

Decision taken in National Security Council’s meeting

15:52 - 29/03/2023 Wednesday
AA
File photo

File photo

Greece on Wednesday approved the long-stalled purchase of Israeli-made SPIKE-NLOS missile systems.


The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Security Council which was chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.


During the meeting, the latest developments regarding the country’s ongoing armament program were also discussed, it added.


Furthermore, the state of the irregular migrant flow to the country as well as measures against forest fires were also addressed.


Greece recently signed multiple big-ticket arms agreements, including a deal for drones from Israel, Rafale jets from France, and upgrades to its F-16 fleet from the US.


Athens also approached Washington for the potential purchase of at least 20 F-35 stealth aircraft and Berlin for the update of its Leopard 2 tank fleet and purchases of Lynix armored vehicles.

#Greece
#Israel
#missiles
7 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Bolivia breaks diplomatic ties with Israel, demands end to attacks on Gaza Strip