Greece-Bulgaria pipeline carrying Azerbaijani gas starts operation
A new gas pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria became operational on Saturday, set to help reduce dependency on Russian gas in the region.
The construction of the pipeline connection, the foundation of which was laid 13 years ago, was completed in a short time thanks to €250 million ($245 million) provided by the EU after Russia cut off Bulgaria's natural gas supply.
The interconnection line was built between Bulgaria and Greece and will provide the transfer of 3 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas per year.
"This pipeline is a game changer. It's a game changer for Bulgaria and for Europe's energy security," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during an inauguration ceremony in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, attended by the leaders of that country as well as Greece, Azerbaijan, Romania, Serbia, and North Macedonia.
"And, it (the pipeline) means freedom. It means freedom from dependency on Russian gas," she added. "Both here in Bulgaria and across Europe, people are feeling the consequences of Russia's war (on Ukraine). But thanks to projects like this, Europe will have enough gas for the winter."
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the project would play an important role in diversifying Europe's collateral resources and said that the Southern Natural Gas Corridor was one of Europe's main energy projects.
Baku is developing other sources besides gas resources in the Caspian region, Aliyev said, adding. "We will double our natural gas exports in 2027, thanks to the increase in the capacity of TANAP and TAP (pipeline) routes."
With a capacity of 3-5 billion cubic meters per year and reverse flow capabilities, the pipeline will carry gas from the northern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in Bulgaria. It is also connected to the part of Southern Gas Corridor that carries Azerbaijani gas to Europe.
About 180 km (112 miles) of its length is in Bulgaria, while 30 km of it is in Greece.
Greece-Bulgaria pipeline carrying Azerbaijani gas starts operation
At least 26 dead in India trolly accident
Dutch young people feel effects of energy, inflation crises
Thousands hold 'Enough is Enough' rallies across UK amid cost of living crisis
Far-right Sweden Democrats to chair 4 parliamentary commissions
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq