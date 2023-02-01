Greece confirms pilot died in fighter jet crash

Greece on Wednesday confirmed the death of the pilot of a fighter jet that crashed in the Ionian Sea two days ago.





Analysis of evidence from the crash site indicates that Capt. Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, perished in the accident, according to a Greek air force statement.





The body of his co-pilot, Lt. Cdr. Marios-Mihail Touroutsikas, 29, was recovered from the wreckage on Monday, hours after their F-4 Phantom II jet fell during a training flight.



