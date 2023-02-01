|
World

Greece confirms pilot died in fighter jet crash

Co-pilot's body was recovered hours after F-4 Phantom jet fell in Ionian Sea during training flight on Monday

16:45 . 1/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Greece on Wednesday confirmed the death of the pilot of a fighter jet that crashed in the Ionian Sea two days ago.


Analysis of evidence from the crash site indicates that Capt. Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, perished in the accident, according to a Greek air force statement.


The body of his co-pilot, Lt. Cdr. Marios-Mihail Touroutsikas, 29, was recovered from the wreckage on Monday, hours after their F-4 Phantom II jet fell during a training flight.


An investigation is still underway to ascertain the cause of the crash, which occurred some 25 nautical miles (28 miles; 46 kilometers) south of the Andravida Air Base in the Peloponnese region.

#Greece
#fighter jet
#Ionian Sea
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
Greece confirms pilot died in fighter jet crash
Two earthquakes jolt Philippines
Allowing Quran burning in Sweden, Denmark threatens other religious groups: Rights defender
Turkish firm Limak to take charge of renovation of Barcelona stadium
Washington Post disavows saying ‘US forces train PKK,’ but Türkiye has shown how terror group just used another name
Number of homeless people in France more than doubled in last 10 years, says group
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.