|
World

Greece ends face mask rule in public transport

Mask remains mandatory in health institutions

14:01 . 27/03/2023 Monday
AA
File photo

File photo

Greece ended the face mask rule, which was introduced in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 breakout, said local media on Monday.


However, mask use will remain mandatory for visitors and employees of health institutions, including hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers as well as care centers for elderly people, public broadcaster ERT reported.


Unvaccinated employees of the above-mentioned institutions will have to wear high-protection respiratory masks (FFP2 or N95 or KN95) and be tested at least twice a week for COVID-19, according to the broadcaster.

#Greece
#face mask
#COVID-19
4 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army in West Bank