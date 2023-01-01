|
World
Greece expresses ‘deep concern’ over Israeli bulldozing activity on Jerusalem patriarchate’s property
Athens reiterates support for right, privileges of patriarchate
11:41 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Greece expressed “deep concern” Tuesday over the bulldozing of a plot of land by Israeli forces which belongs to the Greek Orthodox Church.


“We reiterate in the strongest terms our continued support for the protection of the property rights and privileges of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


Palestinian sources said Sunday that Israeli forces began bulldozing a 5,000-square-meter (1.23-acre) plot of land owned by the patriarchate in Eastern Jerusalem's Silwan neighborhood, which is home to over 60,000 Palestinians.


Last June, the European Union missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah expressed concern over the Israeli settler group Ateret Cohanim’s takeover of Greek Orthodox properties in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

#Greece
#Jerusalem
#Israel
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
Greece expresses ‘deep concern’ over Israeli bulldozing activity on Jerusalem patriarchate’s property
Turkic.World, IHH Foundation sign memorandum of partnership
German police clear another environmental activist camp after Lutzerath
Turkish relief group comes to aid of over 134,000 orphans in 2022
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts northeastern Iran
More than 200 millionaires call for higher taxes on ultra-rich
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.