Greece receives two more Rafale fighter jets from France
Number of Rafale jets in Greek air force fleet now at 8
AA  Wednesday 13:56, 09 November 2022
File photo

Greece said on Tuesday that it has received two new Rafale fighter jets from France.

The latest delivery increases the number of Rafale jets owned by Greece to eight, the country’s air force said in a statement.

Athens has ordered 24 Rafale fighter jets from France.

It received the first planes in early 2022 and has so far got two new jets and six secondhand ones.

Greece has recently signed multiple big-ticket arms agreements, including a deal for drones from Israel, Rafale jets from France, and upgrades to its F-16 fleet from the US.

Athens has also approached Washington for the potential purchase of at least 20 F-35 stealth aircraft.

Amid heightened tensions between the two countries, Türkiye has repeatedly warned Greece against indulging in an arms race, offering instead to resolve all outstanding issues, including in the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean, and Cyprus, through dialogue.

