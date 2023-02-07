|
World

Greece sends search and rescue team for quake relief efforts in Türkiye

Team to include 21 firefighters, 2 special dogs as well as relief material, says government spokesman

11:34 . 7/02/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

File photo

Greece is sending a search and rescue team to southern Türkiye after Monday’s devastating earthquakes.

A C-130 type military transport aircraft carrying 21 firefighters with expertise in search and rescue work, two special dogs, and medical and humanitarian relief material will arrive in Türkiye on Monday, said government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou in a press meeting.


The team will be accompanied by some doctors and head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization (OASP) Efthymios Lekkas, he added.


At least 1,498 people were killed and 8,533 others injured after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the country’s disaster agency AFAD.

#Greece
#Türkiye
#Earthquake
14 hours ago
default-profile-img
Greece sends search and rescue team for quake relief efforts in Türkiye
Woman pulled alive from rubble 25 hours after deadly Türkiye quake
Moment rescue teams almost got knocked to the ground during second quake in Türkiye
Aerial footage shows aftermath of deadly quake in Türkiye's Hatay
Passenger bus shakes during earthquake in S. Türkiye
Teams rescue two little girls from rubble in Türkiye after deadly quake
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.