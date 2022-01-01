File photo
More than 40% of Greeks disagree with EU sanctions against Russia, according to a Eurobarometer survey.
Results of the online poll published on Thursday showed a majority of respondents – 51% – hold Russia responsible for the crisis, while 45% do not agree with this view.
Some 66% of Greeks believe a distinction should be made between the Russian leadership and Russian people, as opposed to 27% who clubbed the two together.
The poll found 53% of Greek respondents agreed with the economic sanctions imposed on Russia and wealthy Russian oligarchs.
Only 31% of Greeks are satisfied with their government’s response to the war in Ukraine, with the figure dropping further down to 29% for the European Union’s reaction.
Some 40% agreed on financing the purchase and supply of military equipment to Ukraine.
However, almost all Greeks – 95% – were in favor of providing humanitarian support, while 74% backed the idea of financial support for Ukraine.
As Greeks grapple with massive energy bills, 94% percent agreed that measures should be taken at the European level to limit the impact of rising energy prices on consumers and companies.
Another 94% said rising energy costs have significantly impacted their purchasing power.
About Greece’s dependency on Russian energy, 70% of respondents said the country should reduce its reliance on Moscow.
The poll found Greeks to be particularly skeptical about sources for information about the war – only 39% trust European authorities, state authorities (39%), journalists (23%), NGOs (21%) and social media (35%).
Greeks divided over EU sanctions against Russia: Poll
Calm takes hold as PKK terrorists leave Iraq’s Sinjar
Hamas says it is unfazed by Israeli assassination threats
All eyes turn to inflation figures in global markets
Tunisia’s Ennahda rejects ‘sham’ dialogue amid political crisis
Israeli army demolishes Palestinian home over settler attack