Haftar forces attack Libya’s Mitiga airport in Tripoli

MİDDLE EAST

Aircrafts targeting airport flown by forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar, spox for GNA's Burkan al-Ghadab operation says

News Service AA
File photo: A Libyan police checks a damaged civilian vehicle, after a missile hit the terminal's park of Mitiga airport in Tripoli, Libya August 24, 2019

Photograph: HAZEM AHMED

Libya’s Mitiga international airport in Tripoli was hit by an airstrike Sunday.

Mustafa el-Mecei, the spokesman for the Government of National Accord (GNA) Burkan al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) military operation, told Anadolu Agency warplanes that targeted the airport four times were flown by forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

El-Mecei did not provide information about damage at the airport due to the attack.

Haftar’s forces launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from Libya’s internationally recognized GNA.

Clashes have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The oil-rich country has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Libya has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition.

