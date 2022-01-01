Hamas calls for ‘resisting’ Israeli settlement building
Israel plans to build more than 4,000 settlement units in occupied West Bank
Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday called for “resisting” Israeli plans to build more than 4,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank.
Last week, Israeli authorities approved the construction of more than 4,000 settlement units, in a move that drew wide condemnations from several countries around the world.
In a statement, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum termed the settlement building as a “new assault” against the Palestinian people.
“This affirms the racist and colonial nature of the occupying entity (Israel),” he said, going on to call for “resisting these colonial and settlement projects with all means."
The spokesman also called for ending all forms of normalization with Israel and “working for isolating the Zionist occupation and exposing its policies and supporting Palestinian steadfastness.”
The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered as occupied territory under international law, thus making all Jewish settlements there illegal.
